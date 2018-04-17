Baku hosts international sports competitions among cadets

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The international sports competitions among cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia are started in the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev on April 17.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Over 100 military athletes participate in competitions in athletics, wrestling, pentatlon, football and volleyball.

The competition will last until April 21.