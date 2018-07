© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the Azerbaijani Navy, which was on a friendly visit to Iran, has returned to the homeland.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The sailors, seen off accompanied by a military orchestra at the Iranian port of Anzali, where the flags of the two countries were fluttering, arrived in Baku on October 9 evening.