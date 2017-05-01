Azerbaijan and Turkey start joint tactical exercises

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, live-fire joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries started on May 1.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The aim of the exercises is to improve coordination through the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to achieve the interoperability of the military units of the two countries through joint headquarters planning, improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.

Joint exercises involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery launchers and mortars, military and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groupings from the air.

The exercises will last until May 5.