    Azerbaijani tank units improve their combat skills

    The main purpose of training is to improve the skills of military personnel of the tank units

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the preparedness plan for 2016, the training is held with all the tank units of the Armed Forces.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The main purpose of training is to improve the skills of military personnel of the tank units on driving tanks in flat and rugged relief terrain and also its management during the military operations.

    During training tank crews perform exercises on driving armored vehicles with overcoming natural and artificial obstacles as well as with a variety of maneuvers and firing.

