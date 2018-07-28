Azerbaijani snipers will show their skills in "Sniper Frontier" contest - VIDEO

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ During the "Sniper Frontier" contest that is held within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2018" competitions at the Brest training ground in Belarus, the process of receiving weapons and preparing for firing was completed.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Along with Azerbaijani snipers, the teams from 18 countries will also participate in the contest that starts on July 28 and will last until August 9.