Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in military parade in Moscow on May 9

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a group of Azerbaijani veterans of the War 1941-1945 on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, Report was told by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Defense Minister highlighted the contribution of Azerbaijani veterans to the victory over fascism.

According to him, this year a group of member of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will take part in a parade in Moscow on May 9, and raise our banner there.