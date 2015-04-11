Azerbaijani servicemen to attend international events

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ A course maritime security and the fight against piracy will be held from April 13 to 17 in Marmaris (Turkey),while airspace control and management courses will be held in Izmir (Turkey) from April 13 to 24, the teacher exchange will be implemented between Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Turkish Land Forces.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event will be attended by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.