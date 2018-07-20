Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the "Tank biathlon" contest left for Moscow

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani tank crew has left for Moscow to participate in the "Tank Biathlon" contest, which will be held within the framework of the "Army International Games - 2018" competitions.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The teams from 31 countries will participate in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be held in three stages at the Alabino training range in Russia.

The contest will be held from July 28 to August 11.