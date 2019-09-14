Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Saber Junction - 19” Exercises

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participate in the "Saber Junction-19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Center of the Federal Republic of Germany, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the military exercises, the tasks of the actions to be fulfilled are clarified and the exercises military personnel is instructed.

Up to 2,000 military personnel of the armies of NATO member countries and partners including servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are involved in the exercises.