Azerbaijani servicemen participate in exercises in Georgia

Tbilisi. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 1, the opening ceremony of the "Distinguished Partner-2018" multinational exercises held in Training Center located in Vaziani, Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, the opening ceremony was attended by Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, Defense Minister Levan Izoria and other officials.

The event, which will last until August 15, involves about 3,000 military servicemen from 13 countries.

Servicemen from Azerbaijan, US, Great Britain, Georgia, Estonia, Poland, Germany, France, Turkey, Ukraine and Armenia are taking part in the exercises.

The purpose of the training is to enhance security and stability in the region, to improve combat opportunities and capabilities in defense and offensive operations, and to develop mutual understanding with NATO and Partner countries.

The training is being held for the fifth time in Georgia.