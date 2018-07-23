Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Moscow

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani military chefs left for Moscow to participate in the "Field Kitchen" contest that will be held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions at the Alabino range for the period from July 28 to August 11.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the contest, consisting of several stages, military chefs will also demonstrate their skills in preparing dishes of national cuisine.