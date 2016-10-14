Azerbaijani servicemen launch exercises with S-300 PMU missile systems - VIDEO

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan on combat training in the air defense military units approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, have been launched combat readiness and orders refinement testing exercises.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, during intensive educational training of units and air defense military units, including personnel engaged in S-300 PMU anti-aircraft missile systems, Azerbaijani servicemen perform practical exercises on the identification, automatic prosecution and destruction of conventional air targets of the imaginary enemy.