    Azerbaijani servicemen depart for Moscow

    Servicemen will participate in competitions 'International Army Games - 2017'

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani servicemen, participating in the competitions "International Army Games - 2017" have departed for Moscow.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    Part of the delegation of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces departed for Moscow to take part in the competitions "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen", to be conducted within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017".

    Another group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces will leave for Kazakhstan in the coming days to take part in the competitions "Sniper line" and "Masters of artillery fire".

