Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani servicemen are also attending NATO events.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, from February 8 to February 12 Madrid, Spain hosts courses at NATO medical evaluation Oberammergau, Germany holds resource management training program, from February 8 to 19 Garmisch Partenkirchen will hold the language test.

The event is attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.