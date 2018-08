Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conscription of the citizens for compulsory active military service and reserve of servicemen of compulsory active military service from April 1, 2017 to April 30.

Report informs, the order aimed to recruit Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall take measures envisaged by the legislation for the implementation of the order.