​Azerbaijani President orders to provide financial aid to families of killed servicemen

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has assigned the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals on provision of financial aid to the families of soldiers and civilians killed as a result of deterioration of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian front line, Report informs.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the killed soldiers and civilians, and wish fast recovery to the injured. Besides, I assign Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals on provision of financial aid to the families of soldiers and civilians killed as a result of deterioration of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian front line", Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.