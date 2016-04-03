 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani President orders to provide financial aid to families of killed servicemen

    Ilham Aliyev: I express my deepest condolences to the families of the killed soldiers and civilians, and wish fast recovery to the injured

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has assigned the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals on provision of financial aid to the families of soldiers and civilians killed as a result of deterioration of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian front line, Report informs.

    "I express my deepest condolences to the families of the killed soldiers and civilians, and wish fast recovery to the injured. Besides, I assign Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals on provision of financial aid to the families of soldiers and civilians killed as a result of deterioration of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian front line", Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi