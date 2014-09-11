Azerbaijani President discusses upcoming joint exercises with Defense Minister of Turkey

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan received a delegation led by the Defense Minister of Turkey Ismet Yilmaz.

Report infroms, it was noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish friendly and brotherly relations were developing in various fields, including military and military-technical areas.The importance of the upcoming joint military exercises in terms of the expansion of ties between the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces was stressed during the meeting. The sides expressed their confidence that Turkish Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz’s visit would contribute to the strengthening of cooperation on this front.