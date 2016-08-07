Azerbaijani peacekeepers have returned from Afghanistan - PHOTO

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani peacekeepers have returned from Afghanistan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Accrording to the plan and rotation a group of 44 Azerbaijani military servicemen returned to Baku from Afghanistan. The group has been serving in Aghanistan within NATO-led non-combat "Resolute Support" mission launched since January 2015.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.