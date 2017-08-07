 Top
    MoD: Azerbaijani servicemen considerably overtake Armenians in Int'l Army Games 2017

    Azerbaijani servicemen have achieved high results at various competitions

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani servicemen considerably overtake Armenian representatives in all directions in the frame of International Army Games 2017.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    It was noted that successful performance of Azerbaijani servicemen in the competitions held within the International Army Games-2017 is a result of attention and care to the Armed Forces at the level of the leadership of the country.

    "That's gratifying, Azerbaijani servicemen achieved high results at various competitions among representatives of 28 countries.

    One of the proud moments is that according to the results of the first stage of the Games, Azerbaijani servicemen have significantly overtaken the Armenian team in all directions.

    It should be noted that tank crews, snipers and artillery crews have shown much greater results than Armenian servicemen. This is an indicator of the combat readiness, professionalism, knowledge and skills of our servicemen", ministry said.

