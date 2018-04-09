Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issues a statement

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ In recent days, the Armenian mass media, referring to the official structures of the country, disseminates provocative information trying to mislead the public and increase the aggravation on the line of confrontation of troops.

Report informs, press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a statement.

"On April 8 and 9, the Armenia mass media disseminated information that the units of the Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire Armenia's territory in the Nakhchivan, Gazakh and Tovuz directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border", the ministry stated.

"It should be pointed out that the units of the Azerbaijan Army fully observe the ceasefire regime along the state border with Armenia. The information spread out by the Armenian side is untrue and pave the way for subsequent provocations, and possibly, such information will be periodically spread out in the following days.

The Ministry of Defense declares that provocations of the Armenian side will be decisively suppressed, and the enemy will get hard and devastating retaliation", the statement ends.