 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Minister of Defence starts visit to Poland

    Colonel General Z. Hasanov will meet with Polish Minister of National Defense

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Warsaw on a visit on September 4 at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Antoni Macierewicz.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    A bilateral meeting of Colonel General Z. Hasanov with the Minister of National Defense of Poland, as well as participation in the International Defence Industry Exhibition and other events are planned to held within the framework of the visit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi