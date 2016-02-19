Azerbaijani military units hold fight preparatory trainings

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the plan to bring to combat readiness of units, unions and military units under the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, complex trainings are being conducted as well as executive skills of the staff for functional duties are being checked.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

Skills of unions and staff to fulfill combat tasks as well as skills of commanders of different ranks to manage the subordinateds are being improved in the trainings.

Main focus is directed towards execution of activities through warning signals, delivery of information by complying with privacy regime and rules of submitting ammunition, moving of staff secretly towards assembly points and fight destination regions complying with requirements of camouflaging, preparation of military technique to apply in a fight and practical training of other issues.