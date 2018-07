© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The final stage of the "Field Kitchen" contest held within the framework of the International Army Games was completed at the Alabino training ground.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the results of three stages, the Azerbaijani military cooks, having won the third place, were awarded the bronze medal of the Army International Games.