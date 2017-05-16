Azerbaijani delegation to take part in conference dedicated to International Army Games 2017

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation headed by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Head of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov left for Moscow to participate in the 3rd planning conference on the organization of the International Army Games 2017 competitions to be held on May 17.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Notably, the competitions of the International Army Games 2017 are planned to be held from July 29 to August 12 this year in the territory of five countries (the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation).