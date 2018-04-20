Azerbaijani delegation participates in Committee meeting of Chiefs of Staff of CIS Armed Forces - UPDATED

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation, led by, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate Major-General Ayaz Hasanov, participates at the regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States member states on April 20 in Kazan, Russian Federation.

Report was informed in the press service of Russian Ministry of Defense.

At the meeting, the heads of delegations will exchange views on cooperation in the field of defense

The regular committee of the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the eight CIS countries, including Azerbaijan, will be held today in Kazan, Report informs citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The meeting will be chaired by the hief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, and first Deputy Defence Minister,l Valery Gerasimov, with the participation of a delegation from eight CIS countries," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Except Russia, representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will also be in Kazan, Russia.

"During the meeting, the participants will exchange views on the existing military-political situation and analyze the threats for military security in the CIS," the organization said.

In addition, it is planned to discuss cooperation issues of mutual interest in the field of defense and security.