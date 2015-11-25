 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holds a board meeting

    Managerial staff of Armed Forces attended three-day's meeting

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three-day's meeting was held with participation of all managerial staff of Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan from November 23.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Large board meeting was held on November 25 regarding results on troops preparation in 2015 academic year with leadership of Zakir Hasanov, Defense Minister, Colonel-general.

    Attending meeting Defense Minister draw attention to high appreciation by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to Armed Forces' activity and tasks for army.

    Then board meeting's draft resolution was discussed and adopted.

    Under order of Defense Minister, military servants distinguishing for service awarded medals, honorary certificates and valuable prizes for results of combat readiness in 21015 academic year. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi