Azerbaijani Defense Ministry restores ties with the Pentagon

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry restores communication with the Pentagon.

Report informs, the statement of the Ministry of Defense declares.

"About a year there is a estrangement of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States. Despite the unconstructive policy of the State Department of the United States against our country, Azerbaijan demonstrates to the world their achievements and successes. No clearly provocative publications and activities of the State Department did not prevent Azerbaijan to hold the highest level of the First European Games, achieve sustained economic growth, personally allow journalists and guests from around the world see for themselves in the presence of democracy and freedom in our country. And all this is happening against the background of a real increase in the level of combat capability of our Armed Forces", the statement of the Ministry of Defense says.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov invited US military attaché in the Ministry of Defense and during the exchange of opinions, expressed regret about the outlined estrangement in the area of military cooperation. Colonel General N.Sadikov noted that, "in spite of the ongoing policy of double standards of the State Department in regard with our country, we continue to be a reliable partner of NATO and successfully fulfill our mission in Afghanistan."

At the end of the conversation, Colonel-General N.Sadikov declared readiness of the Ministry of Defense to continue military cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO, for the full restoration of confidence between the two defense ministries. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed hope that, in the future attempts to interfere with the officials of the State Department in the implementation of plans of military cooperation will not be repeated, the military will not go on about the politicians, breaking agreed and approved plans and our country will be able to raise the level of interaction and collaboration to a higher stage.