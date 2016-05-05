Azerbaijani Defense Ministry declares admission to extended military service

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account, numerous requests from the citizens, the Ministry of Defense presents the rules defined for admission to the extended active military service at Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Military officials, who want to voluntarily enter to the extended active military service, may appeal to the command of military units, where they want to serve, or to the Armed Forces Training and Education Center (AF TEC).

Considering the requirements of the Armed Forces, military officials are admitted only to the training courses for the servicemen of the extended active military service.

Training course for servicemen of the extended active military service is held at the AF TEC in January, April, July and October every year in the centralized order.

Persons, who state their intention on voluntary admission to the extended active military service, should submit an application to the command of the military unit, where they want to serve.