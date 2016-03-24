Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense held bilateral consultations in Washington

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense held bilateral consultations in the defense sector in Washington on March 23, Report informs citing to the message of Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.

Issues of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as other issues of mutual interest and future plans were discussed during the consultations.

Azerbaijani delegation consisting of representatives of the foreign ministry and the defense ministry was led by head of the International Military Cooperation Department, major general Huseyn Mahmudov, and the US delegation, which included representatives of the ministry of defense and the state department, command of the Joint Staff, and the representatives of the Oklahoma National Guard, was led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Carpenter.

The event was also attended by the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov.