Azerbaijani Defense Minister held several bilateral meetings with his foreign colleagues

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov participated in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow. Report was told about this in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, during the visit of Colonel-General Z. Hasanov bilateral meetings with defense ministers of several countries were held, regional issues were discussed, plans for cooperation in the military sphere were signed.The sides exchanged views on issues of military training and education, as well as development of the Armed Forces.