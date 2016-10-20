Azerbaijani Defense Minister took part in "Future Forces International Exhibition 2016"

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the visit to the Czech Republic, the delegation headed by Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, participated in the "Future Forces International Exhibition 2016" carried out with the participation and support of the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Czech Republic, NATO Headquarters, European Defence Agency and a number of other national and international organizations.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Military products of more than 200 companies that are part of the defence industry of Czech Republic, USA, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Australia, Norway, Israel and other countries were demonstrated at the exhibition, which brings together more than 1,200 representatives from 60 countries.

During the exhibition the Azerbaijani delegation was acquainted with the products of these companies and fully informed about their appointments.