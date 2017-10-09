 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister reviews military equipment produced by Belarusian defense industry

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited defense industry enterprise in Belarus

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the first day of the official visit to the Republic of Belarus, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the defense industry enterprise and the firing range of this country.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with military equipment and other military products manufactured by Belarus defense industry, as well as closely inquired about armament and military equipment capable to increase the military power of our Army.

