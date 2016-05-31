 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister observes "Efes-2016" international military exercises

    The final stage of Efes-2016 international military exercises held at Doğanbey firing range in Izmir

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The final stage of "Efes-2016" international military exercises held at "Doğanbey" firing range in Izmir. 

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    According to the Ministry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the site as a high-ranking guests to watch the exercises.

    Then the Turkish Land Forces Commander General Salih Zeki Çolak spoke briefly about exercises.

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister watched exercises as a high-ranking guests.

