 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with his Czech counterpart

    The sides discussed issues concerning to the expansion of mutual cooperation

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the visit to the Czech Republic, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Czech counterpart Martin Stropnicky.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The sides discussed issues concerning to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of military education, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as security issues in the region.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi