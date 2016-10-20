Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with his Czech counterpart

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the visit to the Czech Republic, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Czech counterpart Martin Stropnicky.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The sides discussed issues concerning to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of military education, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as security issues in the region.