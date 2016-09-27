Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with his Belarusian counterpart

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today within the framework of the Second Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2016 at the Baku Expo Centre Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation headed by the Minister of Defence of Belarus Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, who is visiting our country.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The sides exchanged views on prospects of development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the possibility of the use of modern military technology, exchange of experience and other issues of mutual interest.