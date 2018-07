Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met Karim Mansimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan today in the framework of official visit to this country.

Report was told by the Ministry of Defense.

Development of bilateral military and technical cooperation discussed in the meeting.

At the same time, mutual interest in strengthening of relations between ministries of defense of our countries emphasized.