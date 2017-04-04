Azerbaijani Defense Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 4, Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov will hold bilateral meetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud and other officials.

During the meetings, prospects for development of cooperation in the military sphere will be discussed and an exchange of views on issues of regional security will be held.