Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects construction works in military units - VIDEO

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the military construction and reconstruction work is underway. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the instructions of the Supreme Commander, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reviewed the progress of major construction work in military units. First, the ministry officials inspected the flats built for married military servicemen and provided with living conditions that meet modern standards in military town. Reviewing modern headquarters building with ongoing construction in it, the military canteen, barracks, dormitories for single servicemen, boiler room, laundry and other administrative facilities, Defense Minister gave relevant instructions and recommendations to end the work as soon as possible.