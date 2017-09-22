 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends opening of military facilities

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of a field command post park meeting modern requirements, equipped with new vehicles, as well as other equipment and technical means.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions created in the storage depots, maintenance and repair points of vehicles, battery shops and gave relevant instructions.

