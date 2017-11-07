 Top
    Azerbaijani Defence Minister to take part in NATO meeting

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Brussels

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Brussels (Kingdom of Belgium) to take part in the meeting to be held on November 9 at the level of defense ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The meeting envisages the statement of the Azerbaijan Defense Minister on the contribution of our country to the mission of supporting international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of defense and security.

