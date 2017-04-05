Azerbaijani Defence Minister met with King of Saudi Arabia

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 5, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and fields of cooperation, particularly in the defense field between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Adel bin Zaid Altoraifi, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Rasim Rzayev.