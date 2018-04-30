Azerbaijani defence minister meets with PRC’s Western Theater Commander

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 29, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Western Theater Commander of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Colonel General Zhao Zongqi.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation, Colonel General Z. Zongqi stressed the importance of expanding bilateral military ties. He noted with satisfaction the creation of new opportunities for cooperation between our countries within the framework of the "One Belt and One Way" initiative and the huge support of Azerbaijan for this strategy.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov, having expressed gratitude for warm welcome and hospitality, stressed that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China have deep roots.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude to the Chinese side for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijan also respects the "United China" policy of the People's Republic of China, supports this concept and recognizes organizations representing the PRC in the international arena.

During the meeting held in a friendly and mutually trusting atmosphere, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres of mutual interest.