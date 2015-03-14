Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets Slovenian President

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov met Slovenian President Borut Pahor as part of his visit to Ljubljana.

Report informs, Mr. Hasanov hailed development of relations between the two countries as rapid.

The Defense Minister expressed confidence that his visit will make an important contribution to the bilateral military and defence cooperation.

They stressed the importance of participation of the Armed Forces units in international operations and missions, and hailed language courses for servicemen.

They also discussed regional and security matters.