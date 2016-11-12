 Top
    Azerbaijani army started first phase of large-scale exercises

    Air defense troops ensure security of columns movement from conditional enemy attack

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces have started the first phase of large-scale exercises.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the exercise plan, system of combat readiness of command and control of the troops is checked, forces and means are moved to the starting positions, as well as field control points are deployed with the purpose of continuous, operational and hidden control of troops.

    In order to regulate and ensure the security of military equipment and military personnel movement commandant services were organized on the roads and routes of their movement.

    Air defense troops will ensure the security of columns movement from conditional enemy attack.


