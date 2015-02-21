Azerbaijani Army loses one more soldier

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian side attempted to attack on the contact line when OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs left the region recently. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense. The enemy attempted to attack to the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the night of 20 to 21. As a result of the personnel's alertness, the enemy's approach was revealed in advance. During the hard shooting, the Armenian side was forced to retreat with losses.

Unfortunately, a soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Zalimkhan Javadov Eybali was killed during the shooting with the enemy.

Defense Ministry stated that the opposite side constantly commits provocative actions and attempts to put the blame on the Armed Forces. The Armenian military and political leadership is responsible for all provocations on the front line. We will take more severe and decisive action against to the enemy. The blood of our martyrs will be avenged.

The officials of Defense Ministry express the deepest condolences to the relatives and dears of the martyr and wish them patience!