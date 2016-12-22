 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Army launched combat shootings with 'Ildırım' anti-aircraft missiles - VIDEO

    Combat readiness of staff was checked

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat readiness plan of the armed forces, approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, sudden inspection of the Military Air Forces and Air Defence Forces has been launched.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Combat readiness of the staff, woken up by alarm in a condition maximum close to fighting conditions as well practical skills and use of combat vehicles were checked.

    During the sudden inspection, bringing to combat readiness and combat shootings were conducted with 'İldırım' anti-aircraft missile complexes of the Azerbaijani Army armament. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi