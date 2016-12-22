Azerbaijani Army launched combat shootings with 'Ildırım' anti-aircraft missiles - VIDEO

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat readiness plan of the armed forces, approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, sudden inspection of the Military Air Forces and Air Defence Forces has been launched.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Combat readiness of the staff, woken up by alarm in a condition maximum close to fighting conditions as well practical skills and use of combat vehicles were checked.

During the sudden inspection, bringing to combat readiness and combat shootings were conducted with 'İldırım' anti-aircraft missile complexes of the Azerbaijani Army armament.