Azerbaijani Army instructed to be ready for active battles and suppress enemy actions with causing him serious losses

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ An extended meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defence devoted to combat and moral-psychological training, as well as the results of large-scale exercises, was held in the frontline zone, with the participation of the leadership of the ministry, the commanders of the formations, their deputies, the heads of military institutes, as well as other officers in charge.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The participants laid flowers at the monument of Heydar Aliyev on the territory of the military unit, honored the memory of the National Leader and martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country with observing a minute of silence.

The reports of military officers have been heard at the meeting.

Summing up the results of the exercises, the Minister of Defense emphasized that all the goals and tasks set in the exercises held in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, were successfully achieved and fulfilled.

Highly appreciating the combativeness and moral-psychological training of military personnel, the Minister of Defense stressed the importance of the exercises and brought to the command personnel the relevant tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Armed Forces.

Speaking about the current situation in the frontline zone, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense gave specific instructions to the commanders of the formations, located on the foremost defense line, to be constantly ready for the most active battles, not to give a moment of respite to the enemy, to keep under constant control enemy's activities, to preempt and decisively suppress any enemy actions with causing him the most serious losses.

The relevant decisions were made on the issues under discussion following the meeting of the Board.