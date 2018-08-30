 Top
    Azerbaijani Army began the Orienteering Competition

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on holding sports competitions in the Azerbaijani Army, a regular orienteering competition began among servicemen.

    The teams involved in the competition from various types of troops and services demonstrate their ability to navigate the terrain.Servicemen are competing in movement in individual, group and patrol order.The competition, conducted under the leadership of the responsible officers of the Ministry of Defense, will end on September 3 with a rewarding ceremony.

