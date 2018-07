Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange of experience in personnel management courses for national coordinators, small arms, ammunition physical security are held in Geilenkirchen (Federal Republic of Germany) from March 7 to March 18, as well Ankara (Turkey) hosts the courses on resource management.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the events will be attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.