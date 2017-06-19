Azerbaijani Armed Forces starting large-scale exercises - VIDEO

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The large-scale exercises are started on June 19, in order to inspect combat readiness, organisation of command and control of troops and means, including their interoperability.

Report informs, the exercises are involved up to 23,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 180 rockets and artillery systems of different calibres, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 30 combat aircrafts for various purposes, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The exercises will complete on June 24.